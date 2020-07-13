Fire that destroyed Christchurch house treated as suspicious

A house on Rawson St, New Brighton, has been completely gutted by a fire overnight.

A large fire that completely destroyed a house and spread to a neighbouring property in Christchurch is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Rawson St, New Brighton, about 1.45am on Monday to find a house “well involved” in fire, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said.

The fire “woke the whole street up” and caused substantial damage, before spreading to a neighbouring house, the spokeswoman said.

No-one was injured in the fires, she said.

A fire investigator said on Monday afternoon the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

A scene guard was at the property on Monday morning.

FENZ would conduct home safety visits at neighbouring properties on Rawson St during the week to offer smoke alarms, fire risk management officer Wayne Hamilton said.

An increase in the number of house fires in Canterbury over the past week was a reminder to have working smoke alarms in every living and sleeping area of the home, Hamilton said.

It was important that people had escape plans and rang 111 as soon as they saw fire or heard a smoke alarm sounding, he said.

Anyone who had information regarding the fire should contact police on 105.