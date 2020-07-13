Missing Northland man Adrian Berkhout 'highly regarded' volunteer firefighter

The Northland man at the centre of a missing person’s investigation is a “highly regarded” volunteer firefighter at Dargaville.

Adrian Berkhout, 61, was last seen about 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 8.

A police spokesman said his blue Nissan X-trail was located near the Tangiteroria River bridge on State Highway 14 on Thursday morning, and he was spotted in the area at the time.

Jo Belworthy/Stuff Adrian Berkhout, centre right, has been a volunteer at Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade since 2012, when this photo was taken.

Police are still making enquiries to find Berkhout. A search was conducted over the weekend and another search involving Search and Rescue is expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

Those involved with the searches include members of the Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade, where Berkhout has been a member since 2012.

nz police Adrian Berkhout has been missing since Wednesday, July 8.

He is a highly regarded volunteer, said Graeme Quensell, Fire and Emergency assistant area commander for Whangārei and Kaipara.

“He’s a valued member of the brigade and made a lot of friendships,” Quensell said.

The brigade is helping police, who are leading the search, and Fire and Emergency is offering emotional support, he said.

“We’re just trying to keep them all supported; it hits them hard when it’s one of their people who are missing.”

Quensell said members of the Dargaville community are also interested in helping with the search.

In an appeal for information on Friday, a police spokesman said both police and Berkhout’s family were concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200709/9372. If anyone sees Berkhout, they should call 111 immediately.