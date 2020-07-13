Police shut down Dunedin party with mud-wrestling students

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the party on Royal Tce in Dunedin just before 2am on Sunday following a noise control complaint. (File photo).

Dunedin police were kept busy over the weekend as they shut down a party where students were chanting loudly and mud wrestling.

A police spokeswoman said police were first called to the party on Royal Tce in central Dunedin about 1.50am on Sunday following a noise complaint.

She said officers attended alongside noise control staff and a stereo system was seized.

Police were called back to the property another two times following further noise complaints at 10.20am on Sunday and again just two hours later.

It was understood the students were chanting loudly and mud-wrestling when police returned to the property.

No arrests had been made.

Last week was the University of Otago’s Re-O Week – a week-long festival to mark the start of the second semester.