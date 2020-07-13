National award for rescuers who battled 10m-high waves to save three sailors

Rescuers battled high seas and tangled lines to save the sailors in October 2019.

A challenging rescue at sea, where two sailors had to be cut free from tangled liferaft lines in 10m-high waves, has earned the rescuers a national award.

Stuart Pedersen died in the October 2019 incident, after his yacht SV Essence sank in poor weather, 37km from Cape Brett in Northland’s Bay of Islands.

But his wife, Pamela, and two other sailors were rescued thanks to incredible team work, as the rescuers battled waves as high as 10m, with 50-knot winds and a drifting liferaft.

The yacht was returning from Fiji when it struck the bad weather but the Pedersens faced trouble getting into the yacht’s liferaft.

Karl Taylor, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust chief intensive care paramedic, said he faced some of the most adverse conditions in his 20-year career during the rescue.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust/Supplied The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust had to free two from the liferaft’s drogue lines, and winch two sailors from the liferaft.

Taylor told Stuff after the rescue he found an "unresponsive" Stuart Pedersen and Pamela Pedersen tangled up in the liferaft's drogue, which is responsible for slowing the liferaft down.

Taylor could see the couple being dragged in six to eight metre swells as he was winched down from the rescue helicopter.

"They were very tangled up. I was unable to winch them without cutting them loose. If I didn't have my knife with me, I wouldn't have been able to save them."

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust/Supplied Just spotting the liferaft in the high seas was a challenge for the rescue team.

Stuart Pedersen was winched into the helicopter, followed by his wife and then sailors Bruce Goodwin and Pamela Pedersen's brother-in-law Steve.

The heroic actions of the rescuers will be recognised with a NZ Search and Rescue award on Wednesday night in Auckland.

Coastguard Bay of Islands, the Maritime Operations Centre, Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand, 5 Squadron – Royal New Zealand Air Force and the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust will be awarded a Certificate of Achievement for operational activity for the rescue.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust/Supplied When the Auckland Rescue Helicopter arrived at Cape Brett, two sailors were in the water and two were in a liferaft.

Coastguard New Zealand chief executive Callum Gillespie said he was proud of the role the Coastguard unit played in the rescue.

“They were pushed to the limit, but their ability to provide vital support to the other teams not only speaks to their level of skill and capability, but their character.”

In New Zealand, 95 per cent of the people responding to search and rescue requests are volunteers.

Another rescue, of a family of three thrown from their vessel while trying to cross the Port Waikato Bar in May 2019, is also being recognised.

Coastguard Waiuku, Coastguard Papakura and Coastguard Northern Communications, alongside Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust and NZ Police Air Support Unit will be awarded a Gold Award in operational activity.

The search and rescue awards are usually held at Parliament in May but this year are being replaced by smaller ceremonies around the country.