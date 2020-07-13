Man and woman from Auckland named as victims in Lake Rotoma crash

A dive squad entered Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua, where a car left the road and plunged into the water on Saturday.

Police say a man and a woman from Auckland were killed in a crash in Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua, on Saturday.

The two were David Alexander Fawcett Jarden, of Totara Heights, and Bibi Ali of Ranui.

Jarden was 54 and Ali was 53, police said on Monday night.

Police said the agency extended its sympathies to the families and friends of Jarden and Ali at this difficult time.

Police also asked anyone who saw Jarden and Ali’s car in the Rotorua Lakes area on Saturday to contact police on 105.

The car is a silver Mercedes-Benz, registration JZY733.

Members of the public could quote file number 200712/8440.

A SunLive photographer at the scene said a police dive squad entered the water around 9am on Sunday.

By midday, the vehicle was recovered.

He said the silver station wagon had sustained damage to its front and roof.