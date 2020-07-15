Coronavirus: Multiple dead bat consignments intercepted at New Zealand borders

Multiple shipments of dead bats and bat body parts have been intercepted at New Zealand’s borders in the past year.

Trade in the flying mammals and other wildlife has faced scrutiny since the coronavirus pandemic erupted and multiple studies found the disease most likely passed from bats to pangolins to humans.

Bats and bat products were intercepted nine times at New Zealand ports and airports last year, the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said.

supplied/Stuff A young male flying fox, also known as spectacled fruit bat, at Featherdale Wildlife Park, New South Wales.

In May last year, 40 bat specimens were intercepted on just one occasion in an international postal consignment.

The group of 40 dead bats, intended for a collector, were treated and cleared for release, MPI said in data provided to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Manukau-Courier Nine consignments of bats, bat parts and stuffed bats were intercepted within ten months at ports and airports.

A bat in resin was referred to the Department of Conservation after being seized from an airline passenger in March 2019.

The same month, a bat with insects was found in a case.

That illegal specimen was destroyed.

Momotarou2012/SUPPLIED Specimens like this stuffed Bonin flying fox are in hot demand among some collectors.

Two packets of bat specimens were seized in December, treated, and cleared for release.

Samuel Leske​, MPI director of intelligence, planning and co-ordination services​, said passengers sometimes arrived with framed specimens of insects, spiders and bats.

He said all bats intercepted at the border last year were dead.

“The interceptions are predominantly taxidermy bats or mounted specimens,” Leske said.

Not-For-Syndication A baby pangolin sits on the back of its mother at a zoo in Nandan Kanan Zoological Park, India. Multiple major studies have found Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) likely passed from bats to pangolins or another intermediate species, then humans.

Bat products can still be brought into New Zealand, but must meet MPI import rules for ornamental animal products and endangered species.

MPI and Biosecurity New Zealand​ recorded no bat interceptions this year.

On January 9, Chinese authorities determined a novel coronavirus caused a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan​.

In March, animal disease expert Peter Ben Embarek​ said the coronavirus came from a virus group originating or spreading in bats.

The global pandemic has now killed more than 500,000 people and energised research into zoonosis, or how diseases spread from animals to humans.

A report this month from 10 authors based in the US and China said a common pattern leading to coronavirus zoonosis involved an “intermediate host species between the bat reservoirs and humans”.

A Vietnamese study published last month found 74.8 per cent of bats on guano (faeces) farms near human dwellings had coronavirus types.

Andy Morffew/SUPPLIED A short-tailed fruit bat in flight.

Last month, Stuff reported 152 items consisting of pangolin body parts were seized at New Zealand borders in recent years.

Some pangolin parts are used in traditional Chinese medicine, despite having no proven medical benefits.

Intact, healthy ecosystems provided a natural firewall between humans and zoonotic diseases, Fiona Gordon​ of the Jane Goodall Institute New Zealand​ wrote recently.

Discussing the illegal trade in pangolins, Gordon added: “Humankind has now poked so many holes in nature’s firewalls that coronaviruses can now just walk right on through.”

MPI said game trophy hides and skins, including “dried and salted mammalian trophies” can be imported but may need to be inspected or treated on arrival.

Animals, small birds, and animal skins prepared and finished by a professional taxidermist are also eligible for import, but might also have to be treated or inspected.