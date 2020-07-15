Driver allegedly flees, witness follows him to house after postbox smashed in late night Auckland car crash

The car smashed into a posting box, awning support pillar and parking pole outside shops.

A member of the public followed a driver who allegedly “bolted” after crashing a car into a public post box, pillar and pole near shops in central Auckland on Tuesday night.

The five-door Toyota Corolla was wrecked in the accident on Richmond Rd in Grey Lynn, where locals said it was lucky the car didn’t plough into shops.

Paul Cathro​ said he and a friend were working nearby when they heard a “massive bang” outside.

John Weekes/Stuff Firefighters helped get the car unstuck when a tow truck arrived.

“The driver got out and fled...It was pretty intense,” Cathro said. “There was so much smoke.”

He said his friend pursued the driver down Francis St.

John Weekes/Stuff Police and firefighters were called to the scene after witnesses reported hearing a loud bang.

Cathro understood the driver went a short distance down the road, past Grey Lynn RSA.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) was alerted to the crash at 10.26pm.

FENZ referred further questions to police.

“The driver ran away,” Inspector Cornell Kluessien​ of Police Northern Communications​ said.

He said police were making enquiries and checking addresses nearby.

Members of a local family reported hearing a loud noise and voiced relief that the posting box might have stopped the car from ploughing into the shops.

The car was towed away at about 10.50pm.

The early 1990s Corolla’s bonnet and front bumper was impacted and the licence plate wedged into a pole supporting the awning between Harvest by Huckleberry​ and West Lynn Superette​.

The car’s left passenger door was dented where it seemed to have hit a parking sign pole.

The Corolla's right-hand side at the front smashed a street receiver​, or NZ Post posting box​.

The posting box was leaning over.

Glass and debris were scattered across the sidewalk but there were no signs of injury.

Cathro said he didn’t know why the driver fled, and wondered if the man had simply panicked.

“The only thing hurt is probably the guy’s pride, to be honest.”