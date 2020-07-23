Bail law changes reversing burden of proof 'breached human rights' - law experts

In the seven years since tougher bail laws came into place, remand prisoner numbers have increased from 27 to 40 per cent of NZ’s prison population.

Tougher bail laws ushered in by the previous National government breached human rights and have kept prisoner numbers high, according to criminal law experts.

The Bail Amendment Act 2013 reversed the burden of proof for accused offenders in bail cases, introducing a presumption of detention unless a defendant can prove they should be released.

Remand prisoners have increased from 27 to 40 per cent of the prison population in the time since, or from 1817 to 3826 inmates.

University of Auckland professor of law Mark Hemaghan said the amendment “eroded human rights” in New Zealand.

“The general principle of human rights is that people are innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

“There’s gotta be some pretty good reasons as to why you would hold someone in detention without having proven something against them.”

AUT University professor of law Kris Glendhill said it is clear the reversed burden of proof breaches international human rights standards

“There must always be a presumption in favour of liberty that the state has to prove should be lost,” he said.

Department of Correction data shows that while remand prisoners have more than doubled since the bill was amended, the number of sentenced prisoners has decreased from 6792 to 6102 inmates.

Glendill said it is the number of remand prisoners keeping prison populations “stubbornly high”. A remand prisoner is when someone is held in custody while they wait for their trail or sentencing.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sensible Sentencing Trust spokeswoman Jess McVicar believes the Bail Amendment Act 2013 helps keep dangerous people off the street.

But Sensible Sentencing Trust spokesperson Jess McVicor supports the changes that were implemented in her view because violent crimes were occurring while people were on bail.

“For someone to get bail they’ve basically got to prove to the judge that they’re not going to be a risk to society or themselves and it’s up to the judge's discretion from there on in,” she said.

“But I do realise that for the people who are being held in remand, because they are not actually guilty, there’s no actual assistance for them when many of them have drug and mental health problems.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Justice Minister Andrew Little has made no changes to the Bail Act despite criticising it in 2018, but says the government has started a process of criminal justice reform.

Prisoners on remand do not have access to the same services as sentenced prisoners and Glendhill said they experience gang recruitment and “all the bad sides of prison”.

In 2018, Justice Minister Andrew Little said he would look into the consequences of the Bail Amendment Act 2013, but no action has been taken since.

Little said since taking office, this government has started a process of criminal justice reform that aims to reduce offending, prevent re-offending, and reduce the numbers of victims of crime.

Monique Ford/Stuff National party leader Judith Collins was Justice Minister when the Bail Amendment Act 2013 was passed in 2013.

“This has meant looking at all aspects of the justice system from approaches to policing, ways the courts operate and ensuring our prisons provide the means and support necessary for offenders to change their behaviours,” he said.

National leader Judith Collins was Justice Minister at the time when the changes were made. In 2018 she said the “main driver” behind tightening bail laws was to protect victims of family violence.

“Where there's family violence alleged, and there's significant reason for the courts to be able to say somebody should not get bail, that's been one of the issues we try and address, which is basically violent offenders going straight back into the home and the victims . . . being pushed or pressured into withdrawing their statement,” she said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Judith Collins speaks to media after unveiling Upper North Island transport plans.

Collins declined to comment when approached by Stuff.

New Zealand’s prison population is higher as a percentage than Canada, Australia and the UK. From 2000 to 2018, it gradually rose from about 150 per 100,000 to 220 per 100,000.