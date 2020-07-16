Charges laid over destructive Christchurch house gas explosion

An aerial video of a Northwood, Christchurch, house destroyed in a gas explosion on July 19, 2019.

WorkSafe has filed charges after an investigation into a gas explosion in suburban Christchurch a year ago.

Charges have been filed under the Gas Act 1992 against an individual and a company.

The July 2019 explosion in Marble Court in the Northwood subdivision seriously injured several people, destroyed the house and caused significant damage to several other properties.

Homeowner Lynda Glen and two couples – Kevin and Annette Smith, and Michael Greaney and Sharon Hart – were in the house when it exploded.

Greaney, who was transferred to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland with serious leg burns, said he was “pleased to know something is being done about it”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Aerial footage of the house, which was destroyed by a gas explosion.

Nearly a year on, Greaney is still under medical care, which he expects to continue for up to eight more months. He declined to comment further.

Annette Smith declined to comment. “It’s bringing it all back to us ... it’s a bit hard.”

Gasfitter and plumber Greg Smith, the owner of Christchurch firm Gas Unlimited, is understood to have carried out work on a gas fire in the house the day before the explosion, after the occupiers had problems earlier in the week.

His then lawyer, Simon Shamy, told Stuff at the time the situation was “horrendous” for his client “whatever the legal situation is”.

Alden Williams/Stuff The explosion was heard around the city.

“Even if he hasn't caused it, he is still very upset and concerned and worried for everyone involved.

“It’s a terrible thing for anyone, and like I say, he doesn't have to have done anything wrong, he can still feel terrible about it.”

The charges follow an investigation led by Energy Safety of WorkSafe, in consultation with police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and the Crown Solicitor’s office.

Jonathan Guildford/Stuff A new house has been built at 9 Marble Court after the old one was obliterated in a gas explosion in July 2019.

The defendants will appear in court on August 18.

Stuff understands Marble Court residents have been asked by WorkSafe to not speak with media about the incident while it is before the courts.

However, some residents told Stuff on Thursday that they had concerns about the lack of correspondence from WorkSafe, police, and their insurance companies following the explosion.