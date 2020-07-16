'Moderate' 4.3 magnitude earthquake shudders Hawke's Bay

A 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in Central Hawke's Bay on Thursday afternoon.

A shaky afternoon for Hawke’s Bay as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Thursday afternoon.

GeoNet reported the quake at 1.42pm, within 5 kilometres of Porangahau in Central Hawke’s Bay.

It was listed as ‘moderate’.

It had a depth of 16km and another light quake, with a magnitude of 2.2, was recorded at 2.06pm at a depth of 12km.

It’s the sixth earthquake to be recorded in Hawke’s Bay during the past week.