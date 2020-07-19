Armed intruder allegedly threatened occupants of west Auckland house

A person allegedly entered a Blockhouse Bay property with a firearm on Sunday morning and threatened the occupants.

Police are investigating an incident in west Auckland after a person allegedly entered a property wielding a firearm and threatened the occupants.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident on Kinross Street in Blockhouse Bay, about 8.15am on Sunday.

The occupants called police after the offender left the scene, the spokeswoman said.

There have been no arrests at this stage, and enquiries are ongoing.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there was not believed to be a risk to the general public.

No one was injured in the incident.