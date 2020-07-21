Palmerston North glazier one of the first women in the trade

Charmaine Farquhar an apprentice glazier at Palmerston North's Central Glass and Aluminium, is one of only eight women in the trade in New Zealand.

A Palmerston North woman is breaking through the glass ceiling as one of only eight Kiwi woman in the glazing trade.

Charmaine Farquhar is halfway through a three-year glazier apprenticeship at Central Glass and Aluminium in Palmerston North. When she started she had no idea what a rarity she was.

It was exciting to find she was one of the first women glaziers in New Zealand, she said.

“It an awesome feeling... I’m proud to put on my uniform, my work boots and my hi-vis vest every morning.”

Farquhar said glazing involved a lot of careful manoeuvring of awkward and heavy panes of glass.

Being a woman in a man’s world, she is aware of receiving extra attention and feels pressure to work harder and do better than anyone else.

She discovered her passion for glasswork when she was hired by Viridian Glass in 2018 to cover for an administrator on leave.

David Unwin/Stuff Farquhar says it’s an amazing feeling to know she’s one of the few female glaziers in New Zealand.

Farquhar decided she needed to know more about glazing and glass to do the job well, so she dived into learning the technical details.

She relished the challenge of the likes of calculating wind loading, which refers to the amount of pressure caused by wind glass must be able to resist. It depends on variables such as a building’s height, shape and the surrounding area.

“I never really expected there was so much to know about glass.

“Everything is different each time and everything has to be to-the-millimetre accurate.”

When her temp contract finished she started her apprenticeship at Viridian and 1½ years later began working for Central Glass.

Building Construction Industry Training Organisation chief executive Warwick Quinn said 4 per cent of Kiwi apprentices were women. This was still “pathetically low”, but was an improvement on the 2.8 per cent figure from 2017.

Quinn said although it was now more of a niche position, sexist ideas that woman were less physically capable and more likely to leave work to start a family were deep-seated in the trades and would take hard work and time to root out.

Glazing could be behind the curve for attracting women because it’s one of the lesser-known trades.

“You can’t take an opportunity you don’t know exists.”