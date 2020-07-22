75-year-old pilot flew for 22 years without undergoing competency test

A man who flew his plane for 22 years without having a competency test has been grounded.

The last time Lindsay McNicol, 75, sat a competency review was November 1996.

Pilots have to undergo a Biennial Flight Review (BFR) every two years in order to ensure they have the requisite skills.

McNicol, from Waipukurau, was charged by the Civil Aviation Authority for failing to undergo the biennial BFR, and for flying a plane that had not undergone its annual maintenance inspection.

The authority laid the charges after discovering the lapses in August 2018. He pleaded guilty and appeared in Napier District Court on Tuesday, where he sought a discharge without conviction.

His lawyer Eric Forster told Judge John Brandts-Geisen said that McNicol had sent a letter to the authority in 1993 spelling out why he objected to undergoing a competency test, which involved a pilot flying with an examiner alongside them. He never heard back from the authority, so assumed he didn’t need to undergo the test. He sat the test in 1996 nevertheless.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Pilot Lindsay McNicol and his Yeoman Cropmaster, which he uses to crop dust his farm.

Forster said McNicol had been “a great contributor to private aviation and the establishment of deer farming”, and the stigma of a conviction would harm his reputation and cause a loss of esteem. It would also lead him to be a “forced seller” of his plane, estimated to be worth $450,000, meaning he would have to sell it for much less.

He said McNicol flew his rare Yeoman Cropmaster to carry out top dressing on his farm, and for occasional trips to air shows.

McNicol had told the authority he had flown “thousands of hours” since 1996, without incident, and had undergone the required health tests.

Authority lawyer Matthew Jenkins said competency tests were not an “obscure requirement” and it was “difficult to understand how Mr McNicol could simply think that requirement did not apply to him”.

Jenkins said it was up to the pilot to ensure maintenance inspections were carried out within the previous 12 months as required, yet McNicol had blamed his engineers for failing to tell him it was required.

McNicol’s pilot licence was suspended in May this year. He has appealed the suspension.

Judge Brandts-Geisen said ignorance of the law was no excuse, and McNicol appeared to blame the authority and his engineer for his own faults.

“That the defendant would believe at any age, let alone in his seventies, that he did not need a regular review of his competence... is itself unbelievable,” the judge said.

He did not find grounds for a discharge without conviction.

McNicol was convicted and fined $3,900 and ordered to pay court costs.