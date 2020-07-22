ACT's David Seymour accuses Winston Peters of disgraceful use of Parliament

ACT's David Seymour speaks in the House, accusing Winston Peters of plumbing new depths.

ACT leader David Seymour has accused NZ First leader Winston Peters of smearing his former partner by accusing her of leaking confidential information.

Peters alleged Seymour’s former partner Rachel Morton provided personal and private details of Peters’ superannuation to Seymour who then leaked them to the media. Both Seymour and Morton deny Peters’ claims.

Peters claims are potentially defamatory but were made in Parliament during general debate.

Statements made in Parliament are covered by Parliamentary privilege, which allowed Peters to make the claims without the fear of being sued.

READ MORE:

* Winston Peters: I was trying to 'shake Antarctica NZ from its torpor'

* Wally Haumaha phone call claims: Winston Peters says he doesn't use landline

* ACT bill would see Parliament cut to 100 MPs



Morton was a press secretary in the previous National Government. The leaking of Peters’ superannuation overpayment to the media was one of the major scandals of the 2017 election.

Peters took the leak to court, although his court action failed and Justice Geoffrey Venning ordered Peters pay $320,000 in costs.

Seymour said that Peters had abused Parliamentary privilege.

“I always defend Parliamentary privilege. It’s important to have but it comes with the responsibility that we use it judiciously,” Seymour later told Stuff.

“I think it’s disgraceful and totally unnecessary and does not belong in NZ politics. He is taking advantage of the fact that we were in a personal relationship,” Seymour said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff ACT’s David Seymour said Winston Peters “used the old dead cat bounce.”

Seymour told Parliament that Peters was trying to deflect attention from an emerging scandal, which alleges Peters scored a taxpayer-funded trip to Antarctica for two friends of his.

“This is the kind of sleazy, base behaviour that people up and down the county have gotten used to from Winston Peters and NZ First,” Seymour said in Parliament.

“That was going to be on the news tonight because it was embarrassing for the prime minister who said it was for philanthropy,”

“Winston Peters used the old dead cat bounce – throw something on the table in the hope that it would overshadow the bad news coming his way,” Seymour said.

The dead cat strategy is a common political tactic. It refers to the practice of unveiling a ridiculous, scurrilous story to take attention away from a more legitimate issue. It’s likened to throwing a dead cat on the table.

Peters today hit back at claims that he organised a trip to Antarctica for his personal friends with no particular reason.

Instead, Peters claims that he was trying to assist Antarctica New Zealand with fundraising to help pay for the re-development of Scott Base by putting a private donor on the Government sponsored-trip.

Peters said, through his spokesman, that the invitation to Bee Lin Chew and her daughter Su Arn Kwek was designed to “shake Antarctica NZ from its torpor”, and that “the Minister’s office did not hear any of the alleged strong pushback from Antarctica NZ”.

“On 4 June, 2019, Cabinet decided that as part of an over $250 million redevelopment of Scott Base, Antarctica NZ would need to raise $50 million through private sponsorships to offset some of the costs of redevelopment”, a spokesman for the Foreign Minister said.

“Since then Antarctica NZ has done nothing about this Cabinet direction. There is no instrument that’s been developed to receive money, no one appointed to seek sponsorship, nor any discernible attempts to raise sponsorship money by Antarctica NZ.”