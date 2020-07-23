Colin Craig wins costs in defamation case against Cameron Slater

Colin Craig was ruled not to have defamed John Stringer in a widely-distributed booklet and along with his co-defendants, is now entitled to costs.

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has won court costs from Cameron Slater in a defamation case concerning his behaviour towards his former press secretary, Rachel MacGregor.

Craig asked the Court of Appeal to overturn a decision of High Court Justice Kit Toogood, who found he had been defamed by political blogger Cameron Slater twice but declined to make an award.

Craig said Toogood was wrong to say there were no other defamatory statements made and wrong not to give him any money.

Stuff Colin Craig, his former press secretary, and the fall-out - Rachel MacGregor speaks (video first published in 2018).

In the Court of Appeal’s judgment, released on Thursday, Justice Stephen Kos ruled the High Court erred in failing to award damages and costs to Craig.

READ MORE:

* Judge was not wrong to deny Colin Craig a payout for defamation, Court of Appeal hears

* Guilty of sexual harassment but Colin Craig says he should have got money for being defamed

* Colin Craig defamation suit: 'Enough is enough', judge says

* Colin Craig defamation case breaks new ground for victims of sexual harassment

* MacGregor accuses Craig of doctoring texts



But Justice Kos said although the appeal had been met with considerable success, “the very comprehensive judgment of Justice Toogood is substantially sustained”.

That judgment found Craig was guilty of moderately serious sexual harassment of MacGregor on multiple occasions from early 2012 to 2014.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cameron Slater ran the now-defunct Whale Oil blog. He and Colin Craig sued each other for defamation in 2017.

Two statements relating to Craig’s treatment of MacGregor, published on Slater’s now-defunct blog, Whale Oil, were defamatory, Justice Toogood ruled.

The two statements were subsequently repeated five times.

However, Justice Toogood declined to award any damages to Craig for the defamation, saying much of the damage caused to his reputation was by his own actions.

Justice Kos’ judgment noted Slater is now bankrupt and his company is in liquidation.

Craig was awarded costs. Justice Kos said the issue of damages would need to go back to the High Court to be determined.