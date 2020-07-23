National would need to cut tens of billions in public services to meet debt target

National’s draft debt target would require it to slash government borrowing by $80 billion leading to what could be some of the harshest public service cuts seen in New Zealand history.

National finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith last week told a gathering of financial sector professionals that his party wanted to get net core Crown debt, the main way of measuring public debt, to below 30 per cent of GDP within a decade.

“Our sense is we need to demonstrate a path back below 30 per cent, in the first instance, within a decade, give or take a few years,” he said.

“It is difficult, given the extent of the global uncertainty, to plot an exact path right now. But we would commit to setting that out clearly in our first budget.”

The most up-to-date forecasts from Treasury said the Government’s net core debt would sit at $234b in 2030/31, roughly 47.4 per cent of the economy as measured by GDP.

With the economy expected to grow to $506b by that time, National would need to get net core Crown debt down to $151.8b to meet the target of 30 per cent.

That’s more than $80b lower than the current Government’s track. In an ordinary year, the entire government spends a little bit over $80b – trimming debt by this amount by over a decade would be the equivalent of cutting out an entire year’s spending on the entire government, or four years of superannuation spending, or just under half a decade of DHB spending.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the National plan would lead to some of the most severe public service cuts ever.

“I think that what Mr Goldsmith is trying to do is to create a situation where he appears to be fiscally responsible, but in doing so he is going to have to justify some of the deepest cuts to public services in New Zealand’s history,” Robertson said.

“We know, from what happened in the late 80s and early 90s in New Zealand, the impact that that kind of austerity can have,” Robertson said.

As the Government spends money to stimulate the economy during the Covid-19 downturn, net core Crown debt is forecast to rise from 19 per cent of GDP, where it sat on the eve of the crisis, to 53 per cent in 2022/23.

During the early 1990s, net core Crown debt also shot up – rising to roughly 55 per cent in 1992, and taking more than a decade to get back to below 20 per cent of GDP. This period saw severe cuts to public spending under Finance Minister Ruth Richardson.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images National Party Finance Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith plans to dramatically reduce debt.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the debt target would require cutting public services.

“We’re not talking about trimming the fat, we’re talking about taking a chainsaw to government services. I don’t think that’s palatable to people,” Olsen said.

He said the $80b trim was “more debt than New Zealand currently holds”.

“That reduction would be enormous. We're not talking about little trims on the side, we’re talking about wholesale changes to government service provision,” he said.

National has yet to release its draft budget – including its formalised debt target.

Goldsmith said the target was not yet finalised.

“What we talked about was setting a goal to get under 30 per cent within a decade, give or take a few years,” Goldsmith said.

He said it was difficult to make firm debt-reduction commitments in light of the many moving parts of the Covid-19 downturn.

“The point I’m making is there are a whole bunch of variables that we don’t understand yet.”

“I’m not going to get into a debate into how many billions we’re going to shave off,” Goldsmith said.

He said National’s debt reduction plan would focus on general prudence and economic growth.

This is known as the denominator effect – you can reduce net core Crown debt as a percentage of GDP by growing GDP.

“There are three basic levers that you can pull: you can put up taxes, and we’ve ruled that out; or you can be more disciplined in your spending over an extended period; and you can focus on growth,” Goldsmith said.

Robertson said that simple prudence wouldn’t be enough to shave $80b from the debt pile.

“We do need to grow the economy. Mr Goldsmith is going to have to tell New Zealanders what they’re not going to get,” he said.