Police called to Hastings school after assault on student

A Hastings school was in lockdown after an “intruder” from another school came onto the grounds and attacked one of its student.

A police spokesperson told Stuff the Hastings Intermediate school had put itself into lockdown about 9.10am on Friday, after a younger student was assaulted by another from a different school.

Soon after the attack the school wrote on its Facebook page that “we are in lockdown. All students are accounted for and safe. Please DO NOT come to collect ur child. We will update soon”.

Acting principal Lesley Smith said the school followed lockdown procedure after an intruder walked onto the school grounds.

“He was recognised as another school student – not from our school, so we were able to give police some information around that. Everything is back to normal now and were advised we could lift lockdown about 10.30am.”

Police said the person responsible for the assault left the school grounds afterward and enquiries were ongoing to locate them.

The student who was assaulted reportedly had minor injuries, police said, but a St John’s Ambulance spokesperson said one person had been transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

The student’s mother told Stuff her eleven-year-old had severe eye and facial damage with possible facial fractures.