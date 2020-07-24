Cyclist killed in south Auckland crash was a 'true gentleman'

The fatal incident happened near Allenby park in Papatoetoe.

The cyclist who died after being struck by a car in south Auckland’s Papatoetoe has been remembered as an “absolute legend”.

The crash which happened near Allenby Park around 8am on Thursday, left retired probation officer John Tooman in a critical condition.

Inspector Kay Lane said Tooman was originally taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries and underwent surgery.

“Sadly, he passed away in hospital in the early hours of this morning.”

Lane said it was a tragic outcome and “our thoughts are with his family at this time”.

Corrections operations director of the northern region Ali Rei said they were deeply saddened to hear of Tooman’s death.

"John retired from Corrections a few years ago, but he is fondly remembered by all the people he worked with and staff have been left devastated by this news.”

Tooman had been an avid cyclist and ridden his bike to work each day, Rei said.

"He was a kind, lovely man, a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face.

"He was an absolute legend in the Manukau District Court and contributed a great deal to society.”

The investigation into the crash is continuing and Tooman’s death will be referred to the coroner.

Police ask any witnesses with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Counties Manukau Serious Crash unit on 09 261 1302.