Dog dragged behind car in Havelock North

A dog was taken to the vet after it was dragged behind a car on Friday morning in Havelock North (File Image)

A driver who unknowingly dragged a dog behind their car was flagged down by road workers.

Police were called about 9.20am on Friday after a member of the public who was at the intersection of Te Mata and River road in Havelock North, alerted them to the incident.

The caller told police it appeared the driver wasn’t aware the dog was there.

The driver was stopped by road workers before the police arrived and the dog was taken to a local vet.

When contacted by Stuff AnimalCare in Havelock North said it could not comment on any animal patients for privacy reasons.

The dog’s condition was unknown.

Dr Alison Vaughan, SPCA Scientific Officer said the ‘tragic accident’ highlighted the importance of ensuring animal safety around vehicles.

“While this particular accident is uncommon, vehicles can be dangerous,” she said.

“Before starting your car SPCA recommends checking your companion animals are safely enclosed, ensuring there are no loose animals in the vicinity of your vehicle and giving your car horn a honk or knocking on your car bonnet to wake up any potential stowaways.”