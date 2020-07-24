National lashes out at “scaremongering” Government, as ACT doubles down on cuts

National finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith has lashed out at critics of National’s debt-reduction strategy, accusing them of “scaremongering”.

On Thursday, Stuff analysed Goldsmith’s draft debt-reduction goal and found it would require him to save $80 billion off the Government’s debt pile by the end of the decade.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the debt target would require cutting public services.

“We’re not talking about trimming the fat, we’re talking about taking a chainsaw to government services. I don’t think that’s palatable to people,” Olsen said.

“National will spend more but will spend it wisely. Talks of slashing public spending is scaremongering nonsense,” Goldsmith said.

But National’s prospective coalition partner ACT doubled down on the cuts. Goldsmith’s loose goal, revealed to a meeting of financial professionals last week, is to set out a path to get net core Crown debt to 30 per cent within a decade “give or take a few years”.

But ACT said a decade is too long to wait, saying the country needs to start to pay back borrowing by the end of the next Parliamentary term in 2023.

“Anyone can make promises for 2030. That’s three elections away. ACT is campaigning for fiscal accountability before the next election,” said ACT leader David Seymour.

Seymour even said Goldsmith could not claim to be fiscally responsible while not promising to close the deficit over the next Parliament.

“You cannot claim to be fiscally responsible while campaigning to run deficits for the next three years.

National Party Finance Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says the Government is scaremongering

The Government plans to borrow more money to maintain services while Covid-19 takes the axe to tax revenue. It also plans to spend more to stimulate the economy. This has opened up a budget deficit, meaning each year for most of the 2020s, the Government will spend more than it takes in revenue.

This doesn’t concern most economists. The Crown has low levels of borrowing and will eventually return to surplus. Debt will decrease as a share of GDP as the economy grows and the tax take increases.

Goldsmith shot back at the notion that he would cut public services. He said National would be increasing them.

“The projections over the next ten years allow for annual increases in new spending. One of the levers [to reduce borrowing] is to be a little more cautious on that expansion.

“You’re still increasing spending, but not quite at the same rate the Government is proposing,” he said.

Goldsmith said that health and education in particular would be in line for an increase.

He distanced himself from ACT’s plan, saying it would be “very difficult to close the deficit in the next decade”.

The deficit over the next three budgets is expected to be $73 billion - almost as much as an entire year’s Government spending, which was $87b in 2019.

Goldsmith said National would be growing the economy faster to pay debt down quicker.

“The difference is we certainly back ourselves to achieve higher economic growth rates and that makes a huge difference.

“We don’t apologise for dealing with intergenerational debt and to prepare the country for the next crisis,” he said.

He said axing Super Fund contributions would help get debt under control.

“Stopping payments to the Super Fund, increasing economic growth and increasing government spending at a slightly more modest rate would make more prudent debt levels achievable,” Goldsmith said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Labour’s plan to get debt under control would also include growing the economy.

But he said Goldsmith would need to cut services to achieve anything close to his 30 per cent goal.

“We do need to grow the economy. Mr Goldsmith is going to have to tell New Zealanders what they’re not going to get,” he said.