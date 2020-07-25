Green Party policy launch urges voters to 'think ahead' as it outlines negotiating platform for deal with Labour

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning.

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are urging New Zealanders to “think ahead” and vote Green, as they firmed-up their negotiation position for a post-election deal with Labour.

The party plans to campaign differently in 2020, streamlining its focus to six main policy priorities that it will campaign hard on.

The party's broader policy platform is detailed in its policy vision document, a 50-page manifesto released today.

Shaw said the document, which contains long-standing Green policies as well as new positions announced recently, would be a reference document for the next government, which the Greens hope to be a part of.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson.

“This document, ‘Think Ahead, Act Now’, will serve as the basis for negotiations as we seek to form a new Government after the election with the Labour Party,” Shaw said.

“It's a reference document that will guide our caucus and our ministers as we navigate the every-day choices that our government will have to make,” he said.

The co-leaders were speaking as part of the party’s annual meeting in Wellington today, where they also launched their 2020 election ad and campaign slogan, “think ahead.”

The party wants to spend most time on the campaign trail talking about what Shaw calls “detailed policy priorities”.

The two released so far are its clean energy plan for shifting energy away from fossil fuels its poverty action plan, focused on a universal payment paid for by a wealth tax and income tax rises.

“It's been a long time since we last published a full vision document,” Davidson said.

But she said the election should be a “contest of ideas”, which was why the party was launching the document now.

She said the world as it was did not do enough to look after people or planet. She argued that this exploitative, flawed system was designed by people and therefore could be “re-designed” to be better. The policy vision document was the party’s roadmap to achieving it.

Organised into three priorities – “healthy nature, fairer communities and a clean economy,” – the document included longstanding priorities like increasing the refugee quota to 5,000, opposition to animal testing, and banning seabed mining.

Current polling has Labour being able to govern alone or with the Greens. Current coalition partners NZ First would drop out of Parliament without an electorate seat.

That would put the Greens in a good position to be able to make good on at least some of these proposals after the election.

Many of the policies, including speeding up the rollout of cameras on fishing boats and known to rankle current governing partners NZ First, whose persistent blocking of Green policy has been a sore point of the current Government.

A large crowd of members gathered in Wellington for the meeting, although it was held mainly over livestream thanks to Covid-19.