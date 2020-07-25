Powerball to jackpot to $26 million after big prize not struck

No big winner was found on Saturday night.

Lotto’s Powerball will jackpot again after Saturday night’s $23 million pot wasn’t struck.

Wednesday’s draw will be for $26 million.

The winning numbers on Saturday night’s draw 1980 were 10, 11, 12, 28, 38, 40 and the bonus number was 33.

The Powerball number was 3.

Ten people shared first division Lotto with $100,000 each.

Those winning tickets were in Silverdale, Whangaparaoa, Auckland, Tauranga, Rotorua, Stratford, Paraparaumu, Wellington, Marlborough, and Temuka.

Strike Four was won on Saturday night by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000.