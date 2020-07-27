Coronavirus: Patient who flew from NZ to Korea likely infected in Singapore

Local media reported the new cases were among 13 who arrived from overseas.

A traveller who flew from New Zealand to Korea then tested positive for coronavirus is suspected to have picked up the infection in Singapore, say South Korean authorities.

But the Ministry of Health says it can't rule out infection in New Zealand.

The ministry has released new details about the case, which came to light following Korean language news reports.

The traveller left New Zealand on July 21 and arrived in South Korea the following day via Singapore, the ministry said in a written statement on Monday afternoon.

They are not showing symptoms but returned a positive test on arrival in South Korea.

“South Korean authorities have informed us that based on their initial investigations they suspect the traveller was infected during the transit in Singapore airport,” the ministry said.

“However, other causes, including infection in New Zealand, can’t be ruled out at this stage so the ministry is in close contact with South Korea and is expecting further information from the authorities later today New Zealand time.”

Ahn Young-joon/AP Woman wearing a face mask takes photos of her friend at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul. On Saturday, South Korea reported its first daily jump in Covid-19 cases above 100 in almost four months.

An English language press release from the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, dated July 24, said the “presumed location of infection acquisition” for the case was in New Zealand.

When Stuff put questions to the Ministry of Health about the information in the Korean press release, a ministry spokeswoman said it had no further updates beyond its statement supplied on Monday.

The ministry said it was examining if any action needed to be taken in New Zealand in the wake of the case.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB on Monday morning after Stuff broke the news of the case in New Zealand on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would be asking about the case that day.

But health officials hadn’t yet “raised alarm bells” with her over it, Ardern said.

The person was among 41 new cases in South Korea on July 24, announced by the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those, 13 cases had international travel links, three were picked up at the quarantine stage, according to a Korean language news story.

It did not make clear whether the patient who travelled from New Zealand tested positive while in quarantine.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the ministry was aware of the case but had not been contacted for consular assistance.

Stuff has approached the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Wellington for comment.

On Saturday, South Korea reported its first daily jump in Covid-19 cases above 100 in almost four months, according to Associated Press.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said the national caseload was 14,092, including 298 deaths.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un placed the city of Kaesong, near the border with South Korea, under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

He said he believed the “vicious virus” could have entered the country, the country’s state media reported on Sunday.