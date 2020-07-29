Racehorses survive crash on way to race meeting

A rolled float on the Saddle Rd trapped three horses on Wednesday morning.

Three race horses have survived a nasty crash on the Saddle Rd, between Manawatū and Hawke's Bay, when the float in which they were travelling rolled while they were on their way to a meeting.

Farmer and hobby horse trainer Dean Cunningham was heading to the races at Hawke’s Bay Racecourse in Hastings for its 10am opening of the gates when the crash happened on Wednesday morning.

Coming from Marton, Cunningham was driving over a bridge on the Saddle Rd’s Manawatū side, near Ashhurst, when another truck forced him to take evasive action, he said.

Cunningham saw the truck as he crossed the bridge, thinking the cab was going too fast for the corner.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Firefighters keep the horses calm while the Massey emergency response team rushes to the scene.

The oncoming truck was forced to take the bend wide and Cunningham veered into the bridge’s side barrier, avoiding the brunt of the impact.

But the swerve tilted the float off balance.

"It was like slow motion going over,” Cunningham said.

The float crashed to a halt against the bank.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, near River Rd, closing Saddle Rd to traffic at 6.30am.

Constable Amber Chauval saw blood coming from the float, but with vets yet to arrive police couldn’t open the float to check the horses’ injuries.

Unlatching the door could have spooked them, causing them to run from the scene into traffic, she said.

“It's quite a delicate procedure. We don’t want to upset the horses any more. They’re very stressed.”

Firefighters crowded around the back door of the float’s cabin, trying to soothe the horses.

The Massey University veterinary emergency response team sedated the horses as firefighters cut the rear of the truck off, said Patrice Palleson-Putt, a leader of the response team.

The removal of the horses went “very smoothly”.

“Given the people in the truck and the horses were not seriously injured it was a very positive outcome,” she said.

Cunningham said he was sick at the thought of what he might have found.

But to his shock Dear Douglass, Chowder and Phelan Foxy escaped with their lives. Their careers also won’t be affected.

“There’s a bit of skin off them... I was expecting them to have a lot more injuries.”

Vets expected them to be back on the track after a month's “holiday”, Cunningham said.

“I’m thankful they’re all alive and kicking. They need three or four weeks off, but they’ll be fine.”

He praised the efforts of Fire and Emergency, police, St John and the Massey team for their quick actions.

“They’re bloody awesome.”