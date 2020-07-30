Police hunt under way after man killed in hit-and-run following altercation in Christchurch

Police cordon off Four Elms Pl in the Christchurch suburb of Parklands after a man was killed in a hit-and-run.

Two boys are traumatised after witnessing a motorist drive into a man at least twice before leaving him for dead in suburban Christchurch.

Police launched a homicide inquiry and are still searching for the driver of the car following the incident in Four Elms Pl, a cul-de-sac in the suburb of Parklands, about 8.40am on Thursday.

A resident reported seeing two people having an altercation before a man was run over by a car.

The driver fled the scene in a Black Mazda Premacy, which police have since found.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said police had launched a homicide investigation.

“A man was reportedly struck by a vehicle which then left the area. The man died at the scene,” he said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

Police and were speaking to several witnesses, but were still looking for the driver.

“We do not believe he is a threat to the general public,” Ford said.

Concerned parent Keegan, who did not want his last name published, said his 12-year-old son was visiting a friend on Four Elms Pl before school when they witnessed the hit-and-run.

He said the children were left "traumatised" by seeing the man be hit by the car multiple times and seeing the man's body lying on the ground.

"You usually don't hear a 12-year-old kid telling you they [saw] someone [be killed] this morning," he said.

"If that was an adult standing there seeing that stuff, that's gruesome stuff, and that can stick in you."

He said he was disappointed police did not contact him directly and had told the children to go to school after what they had seen.

"If this was your child you would want to know why they were told to head off to school when they saw the whole thing."

It's understood the victim was an associate of a woman who lives in a Kāinga Ora flat on Four Elms Pl.

A neighbour told Stuff she was in the laundry when the incident happened.

"I just heard a loud bang and a scream and when I went out there the car had gone, just rung an ambulance and police."

She said the man was on her neighbour's property, right next to her letterbox. Another neighbour came to the man's aid to try help him.

The cul-de-sac remained cordoned off while investigators examined the scene.

The death appears to be the first homicide in New Zealand since Constable Matthew Hunt was shot dead in Auckland on June 19.

The 40-day stretch without a killing is the second-longest since 2004, according to The Homicide Report, a Stuff data investigation.

The record was 42 days in 2007.

In the seven weeks following level 4 lockdown, there were at least 15 suspicious deaths, including Hunt’s, and police resources, particularly in the North Island, were stretched.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation in Christchurch is asked to call 105 and quote event number P043101518.