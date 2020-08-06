Coronavirus: Isolation hotel dwellers could be getting a bargain

Minister responsible for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods talks about passing the bill to charge returnees.

“Guests” in coronavirus isolation hotels may face a $3100 Government quarantine fee – but in some cases that will be quite a good deal.

The proposed quarantine fee would target temporary visitors or those leaving the country after new rules come into effect.

When minister for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods first announced the new rules, many felt the fee was too high.

Others felt that with all things like food and quality of accommodation considered, it was reasonable.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Stamford Hotel is one of 19 hotels in Auckland being used for managed isolation.

It turns out $3100 is value for money for those who luck out and land at one of the more up-market facilities.

There are 32 hotels being used in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch for Covid-19 quarantine and managed isolation.

The facilities range from three-star backpacker-style accommodation to five-star luxury hotels on Auckland’s waterfront.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A hotel staff worker sanitises the outside of an isolation hotel.

For those lucky enough to end up staying in the latter, it’s good value.

For the rest, not so much.

The quarantine fee would be $3100 per room and $950 for each additional adult.

That also includes quarantine security, something that of course would not come with a typical booking.

Guests get three meals a day and additional snacks also, bringing it to a total of $4050 for two people.

Here’s how much a 14-day stay at some of those would normally cost, including an additional $100 daily food budget.

n/a/Stuff Thye Pullman Hotel, Auckland

Pullman Auckland: Five-star

Superior room, two queen bed

Cost 14 nights: $2810

Food: $1400

Total typical: $4210

Cost during quarantine: $4050

Ibis Ellerslie: Three-star

Standard room, two single beds

Cost 14 nights: $1435

Food: $1400

Total typical: $2835

Cost during quarantine: $4050

Jetpark Hamilton: Four-star

Superior twin, two queen bed

Cost: $2636

Food: $1400

Typical total: $4036

Cost during quarantine: $4050

RNZ The government's proposed plan to charge discretionary travellers for mandatory quarantine has divided parliament.

Rydges Rotorua: Three-star

Superior room, two queen bed

Cost: $3068

Food: $1400

Typical total: $4468

Cost during quarantine: $4050

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Megan Woods said the Government is not expecting the fee to significantly defray the half-billion dollar bill for the scheme, with just $10m or so expected to be raised.

Crowne Plaza Christchurch: Four-star

Superior, two bed

Cost: $2683

Food: $1400

Typical total: $4083

Cost during quarantine: $4050