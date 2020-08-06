Coronavirus: Isolation hotel dwellers could be getting a bargain
“Guests” in coronavirus isolation hotels may face a $3100 Government quarantine fee – but in some cases that will be quite a good deal.
The proposed quarantine fee would target temporary visitors or those leaving the country after new rules come into effect.
When minister for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods first announced the new rules, many felt the fee was too high.
Others felt that with all things like food and quality of accommodation considered, it was reasonable.
It turns out $3100 is value for money for those who luck out and land at one of the more up-market facilities.
There are 32 hotels being used in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch for Covid-19 quarantine and managed isolation.
The facilities range from three-star backpacker-style accommodation to five-star luxury hotels on Auckland’s waterfront.
For those lucky enough to end up staying in the latter, it’s good value.
For the rest, not so much.
The quarantine fee would be $3100 per room and $950 for each additional adult.
That also includes quarantine security, something that of course would not come with a typical booking.
Guests get three meals a day and additional snacks also, bringing it to a total of $4050 for two people.
Here’s how much a 14-day stay at some of those would normally cost, including an additional $100 daily food budget.
Pullman Auckland: Five-star
Superior room, two queen bed
Cost 14 nights: $2810
Food: $1400
Total typical: $4210
Cost during quarantine: $4050
Ibis Ellerslie: Three-star
Standard room, two single beds
Cost 14 nights: $1435
Food: $1400
Total typical: $2835
Cost during quarantine: $4050
Jetpark Hamilton: Four-star
Superior twin, two queen bed
Cost: $2636
Food: $1400
Typical total: $4036
Cost during quarantine: $4050
Rydges Rotorua: Three-star
Superior room, two queen bed
Cost: $3068
Food: $1400
Typical total: $4468
Cost during quarantine: $4050
Crowne Plaza Christchurch: Four-star
Superior, two bed
Cost: $2683
Food: $1400
Typical total: $4083
Cost during quarantine: $4050
