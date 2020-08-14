Victims of car crash were doctors at Palmerston North Hospital

Vinay Angadi Rudresh, 26, and James Huang, 27, were resident medical officers who worked in the Emergency Department at Palmerston North Hospital.

Two young emergency department doctors dedicated to saving lives have themselves become victims of a road crash.

Police have confirmed the two men who died in a crash on the outskirts of Palmerston North on Wednesday were James Huang, 27, and Vinay Angadi Rudresh, 26.

They were resident medical officers who worked in the Emergency Department at Palmerston North Hospital.

They died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Roberts Line and Railway Rd near Palmerston North Airport.

READ MORE:

* Men who died in car crash on outskirts of Palmerston North named

* One person dead in two-car crash in Palmerston North

* Roberts Line safety improvements begin



David Unwin/Stuff The aftermath of the fatal crash at the intersection of Railway Rd and Roberts Line.

MidCentral District Health Board chief medical officer Kelvin Billinghurst said staff were deeply saddened by the tragic loss.

He said they were both well loved and respected by colleagues and friends.

“They were valued team members and will be greatly missed.

“Our sincere condolences go to the families and all those affected by the distressing loss of these young men.”

The board was working with staff to provide support and care to anyone who needed it.

Police extended sympathies to the two men’s families and friends.

Enquiries into the cause of the collision were ongoing, a spokesperson said.

David Unwin/Stuff The truck involved in the collision at the intersection of Railway Road and Roberts Line.

A resident who regularly drives past the intersection where the fatal crash happened has been petitioning the city council to lower the speed limits since 2018.

“It’s just awful,” Moira Collins said.

The 58-year-old drives towards the city along Railway Rd from Bunnythorpe every day to work. She has had so many near misses she said she couldn’t count them.

“How many people have to die before they start to think about doing something.

“At least once a week I have to slam on my brakes. It’s just terrible.”

David Unwin/Stuff Moira Collins, 58, started a petition to change the speed limit near the Roberts Line and Railway Road intersection two years ago after the death of a 63-year-old woman.

After a fatal crash at the intersection in December 2018, which killed Indian visitor Kusum Sarin, 63, Collins began emailing the Palmerston North City Council and Mayor Grant Smith, trying to have the road’s speed reduced to 70kph and the design changed.

“People are going to keep dying,” Collins said. “It’s bizarre the amount of times I’ll come to work and see a car that’s been hit.”

She urged people to sign the Change.org petition ‘Make the intersection of Railway Road and Roberts Line safer’ to push the council into making the road safer.

“It is a high traffic area with through traffic, a rail crossing and trucks – all in a 100kph zone.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Kusum Sarin, 63, of Haryana, India, was killed in a crash at the intersection in December 2018.

Lowering the speed limit would help, but long term turning bays or a roundabout were essential, Collins said.

In the past two years she gathered 187 signatures.

The city council is currently consulting on changes to its Speed Limits Bylaw, including lowering speeds on both Railway Rd and Roberts Line.

The speed on the stretch of Roberts Line through the intersection would drop to 80kph.

For Railway Rd from Airport Drive to the Roberts Line intersection, the new speed would be 60kph, where there is currently a mix of 100kph, 70kph and 50kph sections.