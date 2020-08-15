Coronavirus: VJ Day events cancelled, war veteran Jim Murray in hospital

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff on Auckland remaining in Covid-19 alert level 3 for 12 days.

Outdoor events honouring veterans and commemorating Victory over Japan (VJ) Day have been ditched due to coronavirus restrictions.

The pandemic’s first wave scuppered Anzac Day events in April. Now, the RSA faced another blow with functions honouring the 75th anniversary of VJ Day on Saturday cancelled.

RSA National President​BJ Clark​​ said the situation was unfortunate, but the price to pay for keeping veterans safe.

JOHN WEEKES Jim Murray, World War II veteran, witnessed the Hiroshima bomb blast and survived the Great Depression.

“We’ve got to acknowledge a lot of our veterans are susceptible to Covid-19,” Clark said on Friday.

Clark said he knew of no Auckland VJ Day events going ahead on Saturday.

The cancellation of multiple events this year hurt RSA fundraising and revenue but Clark said Defence Minister​ Ron Mark​ had stepped in with more funding for the veterans’ association.

A commemoration planned for VJ Day at Wellington’s Pukeahu National War Memorial Park​ was cancelled.

Ross Giblin On Anzac Day, Kathie Scott quietly paid tribute at Pukeahu after the traditional Anzac Day service was cancelled due to coronavirus precautions. Now, a VJ Day commemoration has been cancelled too.

“We are deeply disappointed, especially for the veterans of the conflict who were scheduled to be present,” Ministry for Culture and Heritage​ chief executive​ Bernadette Cavanagh​ said this week.

“However, public health is our first priority and we need to follow all guidelines, including restrictions on public gatherings.”

An Act of Remembrance was expected to go ahead at Pukeahu’s Tomb of the Unknown Warrior​ but this would be closed to the public.

Under Level 3 alerts covering greater Auckland, gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, but only for weddings, funerals and tangihanga​.

Under Level 2, covering the rest of the country, public gatherings cannot exceed 100 people and physical distancing must be observed.

WWII VET INJURED

One veteran who’d normally celebrate VJ Day is Jim Murray​, who joined the Navy aged 17, served on the cruiser HMNZS Gambia​ and witnessed the mushroom cloud from the Hiroshima atomic bomb blast.

But Murray, 94, was in North Shore Hospital​ this week after a car hit him.

His daughter Carol Kelly​ said Murray suffered leg injuries and was not at fault.

The Stanmore Bay​ veteran and his friends have also been without the camaraderie of the RSA clubs for much of this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

FILE James (Jim) Murray of Stanmore Bay was in hospital after a car hit him.

In an interview the day before national lockdown started in March, Murray encouraged New Zealanders to show strength and solidarity.

He voiced confidence hospitals would overcome any challenge the pandemic presented, and urged senior citizens to nurture friendships by picking up the phone.

EVENING POST Murray and his comrades on HMNZS Gambia served in Japan and were present when WWII ended.

BRITISH TRIBUTE

UK Defence Secretary​ Ben Wallace​ paid tribute to New Zealand veterans on VJ Day and also voiced hopes the two countries would confront future challenges together.

“We face the same dangers – from pandemics or piracy, extremism or enemies interfering with democratic processes and operating below the threshold of conventional conflict.

“We share the same desire to defend those values we hold dear: freedom, tolerance and justice,” Wallace added.

“Remarkably, your forces fought in all but three of the 2179 days of the Second World War – a commitment matched only by Australia and the UK.”

He said nearly one in 10 New Zealanders alive at the time fought in World War II from 1939 to 1945.

“Sadly, many who fought in that ferocious conflict amid searing heat and torrential downpours found their contributions all but forgotten in later years,” Wallace added.

“Yet without their efforts the war would not have been won. So today we remember them.”