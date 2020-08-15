$50m Lotto Powerball jackpot: Delay in finding winners

The $50 million Lotto Powerball prize was a must win.

Lotto NZ doesn’t know when the country will find out how many tickets will split the massive $50 million Powerball jackpot.

Spokeswoman Marie Winfield, shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday night said:

“We’re working hard to release the much-anticipated results of tonight’s $50 million Must be Won draw, however it’s taking us longer than usual.

“This is because of the sheer volume of tickets purchased for the draw, and the fact that we sold more online tickets than ever before.

“We don’t have an expected time for the release of the results at this stage.”

“We know a lot of people are really excited about the prospect of winning, so sincerely apologise for the delay.”

The winning numbers of the draw are: 8, 23, 27, 21, 12, 22. The bonus number is: 16. The Powerball number is: 1.

More than two million tickets were sold for the draw, which would deliver the biggest-ever win in lottery history in New Zealand if it was for a single ticket.

At its peak about 2200 tickets were being sold every minute for this draw on Saturday, said Lotto NZ spokesperson Marie Winfield.

If first division Powerball isn’t struck, the $50 million will be split among all second division Powerball winners.