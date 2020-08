Hawke's Bay man Christopher Hurll was reported missing but later found.

Police have found Hawke’s Bay man Christopher Hurll.

The 55-year-old last made contact with his family on August 6, but hadn’t been heard from since, police said on Tuesday.

Both his family and police had concerns for his welfare.

On Wednesday, police confirmed Hurll had been located safe and well. Police thanked the public for their assistance.