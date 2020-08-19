'Very dedicated pilot': Wellington man killed in light plane crash at Ōtaki airfield named

One person died following the incident near Otaki Gorge Road on Monday afternoon.

Police have named the man who died following a light plane crash near Ōtaki, on the Kāpiti Coast, on Monday.

He was Nigel Anthony Frederikson, 74, of Wellington. On Wednesday, police said the death had been referred to the coroner.

Police were alerted to the crash in Ōtaki Gorge Rd in Hautere at 1.20pm on Monday.

St John were called to the crash at 1.33pm, and a rescue helicopter was sent to the scene.

The Civil Aviation Authority said the pilot of a Sonex amateur-built fixed-wing aircraft had died in the crash.

Airstrip manager Rob Kofoed said Frederikson was a “very dedicated pilot”, often heading off on trips, and up flying out of the airfield most weeks.

Frederikson had flown from the airfield for nearly 12 years, he said. "It was his base, he was hangared there."

The airfield had been running in various forms since 1959, he said, catering mostly to recreational flyers.