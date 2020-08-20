National
World
Business
Climate Change
Sport
Perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Homed
Life & Style
Travel
Weather
Motoring
Stuff Nation
KEA Kids News
Play Stuff
Quizzes
Puzzles
Cartoons
Newsletters
Politics
Spotlight
Food & Wine
Rugby
Farming
Technology
Oddstuff
Auckland
Wellington
Canterbury
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
Manawatu
Nelson
Marlborough
Timaru
Otago
Southland
Careers
Advertising
Contact
Privacy
© 2020 Stuff Limited
National
Live: Charges over alleged quarantine break-in, Auckland coronavirus cluster growth 'slowing', health minister says
10:42, Aug 20 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email
THREE
Health Minister Chris Hipkins has taken responsibility for the gaps in testing at the border and within managed isolation facilities.
Get the latest updates from the
Stuff
newsroom.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
People wear masks as they enjoy the sun on Ponsonby Rd in Auckland during the lockdown.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email