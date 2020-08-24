National
World
Business
Climate Change
Sport
Perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Homed
Life & Style
Travel
Weather
Motoring
Stuff Nation
KEA Kids News
Play Stuff
Quizzes
Puzzles
Cartoons
Newsletters
Politics
Spotlight
Food & Wine
Rugby
Farming
Technology
Oddstuff
Auckland
Wellington
Canterbury
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
Manawatu
Nelson
Marlborough
Timaru
Otago
Southland
Careers
Advertising
Contact
Privacy
© 2020 Stuff Limited
National
Recap: Covid-19 restrictions levels extended to Sunday, face masks made compulsory on public transport
19:19, Aug 24 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email
TVNZ
PM Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 3, while the rest of the country stays at level 2 until September 6.
Stuff
Bus drivers and passengers will be required to wear face masks from next Monday.
Get the latest updates from the
Stuff
newsroom.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email