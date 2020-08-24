Recap: Covid-19 restrictions levels extended to Sunday, face masks made compulsory on public transport

19:19, Aug 24 2020
TVNZ
PM Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 3, while the rest of the country stays at level 2 until September 6.
Bus drivers and passengers will be required to wear face masks from next Monday.
