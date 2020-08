Police were at Firth Crescent in South Auckland after the Thursday night crash (File photo).

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday night motorbike crash in Ōtara​.

The pedestrian was injured in the crash on Firth Crescent, off Wymondley​ Rd in the South Auckland suburb.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the crash about 8.20pm.

Police were still at the scene shortly before 10pm but the road was open to traffic.