US ambassador among four diplomats who dodged official isolation facilities

US Ambassador Scott Brown says he’s followed all health and safety protocols since being in New Zealand.

Four people have used diplomatic immunity to dodge quarantine in official managed isolation facilities, including US Ambassador Scott Brown and his wife Gail.

The Government is refusing to reveal which country the other envoys represent, but says they complied with health rules while in self-isolation.

Since June 08, 94 foreign diplomats or their relatives, have arrived in New Zealand and agreed to comply with tough restrictions in managed isolation facilities.

Stuff revealed today that Brown is isolating in his Lower Hutt home after a recent trip to the US, where he met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The New Zealand Government can't force diplomats into managed isolation, because of international immunity rules laid down in the Vienna Convention.

But they do advise diplomats to undergo the 14-day stint in managed isolation facilities, which is mandatory for most other travellers to protect New Zealanders from exposure to Covid-19.

In a joint, written statement from the health and foreign affairs ministries, officials refused to answer specific and detailed questions.

The statement said: “For privacy reasons, we do not provide individual details in relation to diplomatic arrivals into New Zealand.

“All foreign diplomatic arrivals have complied with New Zealand’s COVID-19 health measures. Those who opt to self-isolate are required to provide a self-isolation plan to the Ministry of Health which includes arrangements for testing on day three and day 12 of the isolation period.

“Since 8 June 2020, there has been a total of 98 people have completed these isolation requirements, this number includes both diplomats and their recognised family members. Of that 98, 94 have completed managed isolation, while 4 have completed self-isolation in accordance with guidelines agreed with MOH.”

There are currently 20 foreign diplomats including family members in managed isolation, and two (the Browns) in self-isolation.

Five British diplomatic staff voluntarily entered government facilities, the British High Commission said.

In a statement, the Australian High Commission said: “Australian diplomats and officials travelling to and from New Zealand, including those who transit, are required to comply with New Zealand Government COVID-19 requirements.”

The Japanese embassy said all staff “newly assigned” to New Zealand have completed two-week isolation “while informing MFAT that these arrangements do not in any way waive the privileges and immunities that the Embassy of Japan in New Zealand, its official staff and their families enjoy under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations".

They did not clarify if it was self, or managed isolation.

The Chinese and Indian embassies are yet to respond.

Brown earlier told Stuff the couple had tested negative for the virus before leaving the US.

“We have been very careful about wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines during transit. We were successfully screened by health authorities on arrival in Auckland and again in Wellington,” he said in a written statement.

“Just like everyone else, we will be medically monitored while in isolation and tested again around day 3 and day 12. We will not leave isolation until those tests come back negative.”

The US has failed to get the outbreak under control. In Brown’s home country, the disease continues to claim nearly 1000 lives each day. There are now more than 5.7 million confirmed infections and about 178,000 deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the country, one of the worst tolls in the developed world.

Brown was a guest on Newshub on Friday morning, where he said his residence has “12 foot walls”, guards and cameras. “We won’t be going in or out,” he said.

“We’re a team of five million, and we’re part of that team and have been adhering to all rules and regulations.”

He also said he is not allowed to accept any government money.

“Nor should we put any burden on the Kiwi government at all, we would do anything on our own expense, which is what we’ve done.

“I didn’t refuse and say we’re going to do our own thing, every single diplomat that comes in and represents other countries has to do it the right way. That plan went to some the highest levels – I follow the rules every day,” Brown said.