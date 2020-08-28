Slave comment in Hamilton plant store 'no joke'

Tama Dean recounts being in line at a Hamilton garden centre and having the owner ask if he was another customer's slave.

A shopowner refused to apologise after querying if a Māori man was another customer's slave, saying the man's shock was only a result of the Black Lives matter movement being 'trendy'.

Tama Dean, of Māori descent, was waiting in line to buy $100-worth of plants at The Plant Place, in Hamilton, when the owner asked an elderly woman, of European descent, if he was her slave.

The St Paul's Collegiate School counsellor said he went to the store on his day off work as he wanted to buy plants for his garden.

He was in front of the counter, but courteously let an elderly woman in front of the queue to be served first.

LAWRENCE GULLERY/Stuff Hamilton man Tama Dean didn't get an apology for being called a "slave" by the manager of a city garden centre.

“The owner came in through the front door, saw her looked at me and then goes ‘is this your slave?” Dean said.

“The woman said no I’m by myself, and then they kept talking.”

Initially, Dean said, he was in complete shock and walked out of the store without paying.

After composing himself, he walked back in to give the owner a chance to apologise.

“He said it was just a joke, and I said to him most people wouldn’t find this funny,” Dean said.

“And he said ‘I know Black Lives Matter is quite trendy right now, but I’m not backing down’.”

Dean said that last comment is what angered him the most.

STUFF The Plant Place owner, Bruce Sanson said Dean had got it all wrong, but refused to comment on what he did say (FILE).

He thought about throwing all the pot plants on the floor, but rang Stuff instead.

“He called someone a slave who is his customer and then you’re not even willing to apologise,” Dean said, almost in tears.

“It upset me without a doubt. I got that stuff when I was 17-18, but it’s been a long time since I’ve felt that way.”

After the encounter, Dean thought about what some of his students might do in this situation.

“If someone else younger had to deal with the same situation it could have got quite violent.

“The other disappointing thing is there were other people there and I said ‘would you feel comfortable being called a slave?’, and they were like I don’t want to get involved.

“That’s the sort of stuff that allows these people to do this s...t.”

A worker was the only person to apologise, he said.

Dean was a regular customer of The Plant Place and had been served by the owner a couple of times in the past. However, this was the first time he had made a comment about his race.

“There’s no way I’m coming back here. They’ve lost a customer.”

When Stuff visited The Plant Place the owner, Bruce Sanson, said Dean had got it all wrong, but refused to comment on what he did say.

“I didn’t call him a slave and it was only a joke with another person,” Sanson said.

“I told him I wasn’t going to back down it was just a joke. It wasn’t directed at him. He thought he heard something, but that wasn’t true.”

Stuff again, asked him what he did say, but Sanson refused and walked off.

