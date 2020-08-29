Woman dead, two injured, after single-vehicle crash in Kaitaia, Northland

The woman died following the crash on Pukepoto Rd in Northland’s Kaitaia.

A woman has died after an early morning crash in Northland.

Police said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 3am on Saturday morning on Pukepoto Rd in Kaitaia.

Two other people received moderate injuries in the crash and have been treated at Kaitaia Hospital.

The woman died at the scene.

Roads closures were in place as police examined the crash site.

Diversions are in place at Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd, Okahu Rd and Pukepoto Rd.