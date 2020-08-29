Alo Ngata death: Families ask coroner to release footage of attack after custody death

Alo Ngata, 29, died after he was arrested in July 2018.

The family of Alo Ngata have asked a coroner to release footage from the police Eagle helicopter showing him attacking an elderly man before being arrested and dying in police custody.

Lawyer for the Ngata family, Marie Dyhrberg QC, confirmed the family had requested the footage from the July 2018 incident be released by the coroner.

The footage is currently subject to a non-publication order, which the family has applied to have overturned.

Ngata, 29, was taken into police custody after he allegedly assaulted a stranger, pensioner Mike Reilly, on a street in Freemans Bay, central Auckland.

Officers Tasered Ngata four times and pepper-sprayed him twice as he reportedly struggled against them. He was taken into custody wearing a spit-hood.

The father-to-be was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell and died in Auckland City Hospital three days later.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority report, said an autopsy found Ngata died from asphyxiation, and while the use of police force was “reasonable”, police failed in their duty of care to Ngata while he was in the cells.

NZME also reported Reilly’s son, Tom Reilly, had also applied to the coroner for the footage to be released.

Tom Reilly hoped a visual record of the assault would help convince ACC it was the reason why Reilly could no longer walk.

Dyhrberg said it would be beneficial for both families to have the video released as it would provide uninterrupted footage of what happened.