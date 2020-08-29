Powerball jackpot heads to $10m after Lotto Division 1 ticket winner bags $1m

An Auckland ticket-holder will be celebrating after winning $1 million in the Lotto First Division draw on Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The lucky recipient bought the ticket on My Lotto.

The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 14, 19, 20, 23, 37, with Powerball number 6, bonus number 16 and Strike numbers 37, 8, 19 and 23.

No ticket struck the Powerball Division 1 which has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

READ MORE:

* $50m Lotto Powerball jackpot: Lotto says sorry for ticket checking delays

* Lotto: Two winners in Auckland split record $50 million Powerball



Two ticket holders each won $28,541 in Powerball Division 2.

In other results a Kumeu ticket holder won $400,000 in Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Kumeu.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto, or from the above winning store in Kumeu should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.