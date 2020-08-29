One dead in fatal crash near Manukau, South Auckland

Motorists have been asked to avoid a fatal crash area near Manukau City.

One person is dead after a serious crash in South Auckland early on Saturday night.

Police confirmed the person died in a single vehicle crash on Boundary Rd, Clover Park near Manukau City.

The road has remained closed since the fatal crash which occurred at 6.29pm, police said.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Police enquiries are continuing into the reason for the crash.