One dead in fatal crash near Manukau, South Auckland
One person is dead after a serious crash in South Auckland early on Saturday night.
Police confirmed the person died in a single vehicle crash on Boundary Rd, Clover Park near Manukau City.
The road has remained closed since the fatal crash which occurred at 6.29pm, police said.
READ MORE:
* Clover Park shooting: Attack on woman not believed to be gang related
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
Police enquiries are continuing into the reason for the crash.
Stuff