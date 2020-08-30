One person dead after injury on ship at Ports of Auckland

One person is dead after a workplace incident at the Ports of Auckland.

The stevedore was fatally injured at about 2am on a ship at Fergusson Container Terminal.

Chief executive Tony Gibson said all at Ports of Auckland are “absolutely devastated by this news”.

“An investigation is underway, and we are providing support to our staff member’s family and all our staff. Their welfare is our number one concern.”

Gibson said as the matter is under investigation, no further detail will be provided at this stage.

St John was called to Sunderland Street at 2.08am and it sent an ambulance and a manager. However, a spokeswoman said its services were not required.

Police enquiries are ongoing and WorkSafe has been advised.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said it is making initial enquiries.

Ports of Auckland is wholly owned by Auckland Council.

It provides container terminal handling, bulk cargo handling, freight hubs, cruise industry facilities, and other services, wtih stevedores loading and unloading cargo on ships.