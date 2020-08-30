Seven people killed in horror weekend on New Zealand roads

Six people died on New Zealand roads over the weekend.

Late on Sunday night, police confirmed that one person had died and another had been seriously injured in a crash on Great South Road in Huntly.

A few hours earlier, a motorcyclist had become the weekend’s sixth victim after an accident near Waihi.

Police said one person died in the single-vehicle motorcycle crash, reported about 3pm Sunday in Landlyst Rd, eight kilometres north-east of Waihi.

Enquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the crash, police said in a statement.

Two people were killed on Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Macraes, north of Dunedin.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash in Macraes Back Rd in the Waitaki district, inland from Palmerston, was reported just before midnight.

Two others suffered serious injuries and were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, one person was killed in a single vehicle crash on Boundary Rd, Clover Park near Manukau in Auckland, at about 6.30pm.

John Bisset/Stuff The deaths mostly happened in single-vehicle crashes around New Zealand.

On Saturday morning in Northland, about 3am, a woman was killed and two others injured in another single-vehicle crash, on Pukepoto Rd in Kaitaia.

Also on Saturday morning, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle at 1.27am on the Shenandoah Highway, near Murchison in Tasman.

The crash happened on State Highway 65 between Maruia Saddle Rd and Pea Soup Rd.

Stuff has sought comment from police on the spate of fatal crashes.