Elderly Napier man drives mower into town after car stolen

Ray Jane, 87, was spotted driving his ride-on lawnmower into town after his car was stolen.

An elderly Napier man living alone didn’t have a lot of transportation options after his car was stolen, so he took the lawnmower for a drive.

Local police officer Sophia Holloway​ came across Ray Jane, 87, in early August after he was spotted driving his ride-on mower down the road.

Jane told Stuff he was attempting to drive to the Napier Police Station to inform them about his stolen vehicle.

“Well I wasn’t going to walk there. So I took the mower as it was the only means of transport I had. I drove it on the road as it was much smoother compared to the footpath.”

READ MORE:

* Gore police appeal for vigilance as crime wave continues

* Having the heart to carry on

* Trio's smash and grab at Morrinsville New World

* Great-grandma in Australia survives after car crashes into her bedroom



He was stopped by Holloway on Creagh St, about 3 kilometres from his Maraenui home.

“I was going along the road like normal, and she stopped me. She says ‘what are you doing?’ So I told her my car had been stolen, and I was going into town into the police station to report it. She says ‘well you can’t take your mower in,’” Jane said.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Ray Jane says he only had his car for two months when it was stolen from the garage while he was cooking his dinner.

“So she follows me in the car all the way home, and then she took me to the station to report it.”

Holloway then took Jane to the supermarket and rang his insurance company, as he didn’t have a working phone.

She also referred Jane to Age Concern to get assistance with transport, as it would be sometime before he had any means of transportation.

Jane said he’d had his “Mazda something” stolen from under his nose while he was cooking his dinner on August 11.

“I’d only had it two months. I parked it in the garage and was doing a few things with it. I decided to take a break and go in and have my tea, and when I came back it had gone.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Fourteen-year-old entrepreneur Johnny O'Neill is frustrated he can no longer ride his mower to jobs after a member of the public complained.

“All the wiring in the dash is completely wrecked and so is the motor apparently.”

Jane said he was missing having transportation, but was receiving assistance in getting transported where he needed to go. At the same time he still liked to maintain his independence.

“I walked to the Marewa shops the other day to pay my power bill because it had to be done, and it took me 2¼ hours each way,” he said.

A police spokesperson said a 19-year-old man was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in court on September 9.