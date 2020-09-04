Police confirm identity of body months after it was found in concrete at Mt Eden address

A body has been found encased in concrete at a home in Auckland's Mt Eden. (Video first published on February 3, 2020)

Police have confirmed the identity of a body found encased in concrete in Auckland’s Mt Eden earlier this year.

The deceased was David Stanley Hart – the former owner of a boarding house at the Marlborough Street address.

Hart’s remains were originally uncovered by a digger on January 31 while the current owner was doing renovations. Police are treating Hart’s death as suspicious.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Police at the Mt Eden scene where David Stanley Hart’s remains were found.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said on Friday police were pleased to progress the case to a point where the remains could be identified.

“It is a credit to the investigation team and to ESR that we have been able to get to the stage where an identification of Mr Hart has been made as it has been a long, complex and exhaustive process.”

Hart’s family have been notified.

While his death was being treated as suspicious, Franich said his cause of death was still unknown – as was how he came to be entombed under his home.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Human remains have been uncovered by a digger at a property in Mt Eden.

Police had located and spoken with a number of people who had lived at the address.

Further help was wanted from anyone who may have interacted or had contact with Hart from March 2004 onwards or interacted with people living at 3 Marlborough Street up until 2016 when it ceased operating as boarding house.

Stuff spoke to neighbours about Hart earlier this year.

Hart had definite links to Westland and possible links to Australia.

"We all used to call him Dave. He was just one of the guys," a neighbour in Mt Eden said.

The Marlborough St resident said Hart was known locally as "Mad Dave", not in a derogatory way, but for a quirky tendency to "pop up" out of nowhere.

"If he saw you doing some work on the place, he'd be right alongside you, having a yarn. He was a very engaging guy."

The neighbour said that in the 1990s or early 2000s, people always seemed to come and go from Hart's property, which operated as a quasi-boarding house.

Other neighbours Stuff spoke to were shocked by the discovery.

They questioned how someone could have been buried under a house for years without anyone knowing.

One resident said: "It's not very nice to know that something's gone on ... it sounds a bit suspicious, doesn't it? It's not nice, it's not great to know that."

The property had been under construction for at least a month before the discovery was made.

The house is about 100 years old and was bought by its current owner about two years ago.