Coronavirus: Jury trials to resume in Auckland following level 3 lockdown

Social distancing is required by jurors under alert level 2 restrictions.

Jury trials are to resume in Auckland on Monday as the city has moved to coronavirus alert level 2.

Trials that required a jury were stopped when Covid-19 re-emerged in the community and the city was moved into alert level 3 lockdown in August.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann made the announcement on Thursday for all jury trials at Auckland High Court, Auckland District Court and Manukau District Court.

Ministry of Justice/Supplied Perspex screens have been installed in jury boxes in Auckland.

Justice Winkelmann said the decision was made following a review of health and safety arrangements to keep jurors safe while alert level 2 restrictions remain in place.

As well as social distancing requirements, Perspex screens have been placed in jury boxes as an added level of protection in Auckland courthouses.

Everyone at the courts will also be required to wear masks, as has been the case since August 31.

Justice Winkelmann said the first level 2 proved jury trials could run successfully.

“Careful preparations have been taken by the Ministry of Justice to ensure high levels of protection are in place for jurors when jury trials resume in Auckland on Monday,” she said.

“Jurors should have confidence in answering their jury summons and it is important they do so. Jurors make a vital contribution to the delivery of justice in their communities.

“Jury service is a demonstration of commitment to those communities as we all adapt to the challenges of Covid-19.”

Jury trials have continued across the rest of the country under level 2 restrictions.

Wearing masks is encouraged in other courthouses around the country and Perspex screens are being “progressively” rolled out.