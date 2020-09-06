Fatal crash in Oamaru, road reopened in Otara

A fatal crash in North Otago after a car hit a tree.

A person has died after a car hit a tree in Oamaru last night.

Police were called to the crash on Reed Street shortly after 9pm.

They say enquiries into what caused the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, East Tamaki Road in Otara in Auckand is now clear, following a crash between a car and a bus last night.

Police were alerted to the accident involving a bus and a car on East Tamaki Road about 8pm.

Fire and Emergency said a crew released a person trapped in a vehicle.

Four people from the car were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two have serious injuries and two others have moderate injuries.

The bus was not carrying any passengers and its driver was uninjured.

