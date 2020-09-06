Buller Gorge closed by slip between O'Sullivan's Bridge, Inangahua

Upper Buller Gorge between Inangahua and O'Sullivans Bridge has been closed by a slip.

State Highway 6 has been closed “until further notice” through the upper Buller Gorge after a slip.

The section of road affected is between O’Sullivans Bridge to Inangahua. The detour route goes via Reefton and Springs Junction.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency closed the road in the early afternoon, with an update at 2pm.

The next update is scheduled for 6pm, but the road is currently expected to remain closed “until further notice”.

More to come...