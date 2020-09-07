Man dies after crash involving a bus in central Auckland

The man died at the scene after being hit by a bus just before 10pm on Sunday night (file photo).

A man has died after a crash involving a bus in central Auckland on Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Karangahape Rd and Pitt Street around 10pm.

The man died at the scene, a spokesman said.

“A police investigation into the crash is currently underway and the Serious Crash Unit completed its examination of the scene last night,” the spokesman said.

“Formal identification processes and next of kin advisories are to be carried out.”

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said the bus involved in the crash was an AT branded bus.

“The driver was interviewed by police last night and is being supported by the bus company.”