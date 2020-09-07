Southern Response appeal on Dodds decision largely dismissed

A Christchurch couple locked in an ongoing legal battle with state-owned quake insurer Southern Response says it is sobering for a Court of Appeal decision to go their way, one decade on from the harrowing earthquakes.

An earlier High Court decision found Southern Response guilty of misleading and deceptive behaviour when it short-changed Karl and Alison Dodds tens of thousands of dollars after their quake damaged house was written off.

SUPPLIED/RNZ Karl and Alison Dodds were misled by Southern Response over a quote for rebuilding their Christchurch home.

The Dodds say they were tricked into accepting a lower offer from Southern Response only to later discover the insurer had kept secret from them a second higher estimate to rebuild their damaged house, a so-called second secret detailed repair and rebuild analysis (DRA).

The High Court ordered Southern Response to pay the Dodds almost $180,000 in damages, plus costs.

But the government appealed the decision, saying it needed clarity, because of the thousands of similar cases it could be liable for.

The Court of Appeal reduced the damages Southern Response has to pay $10,656.44 due to an earlier error in calculations.

Speaking to Checkpoint shortly after receiving the news, Karl said he felt "cathartic" and a "whole bundle of emotions".

"Having the outcome in the middle of what is effectively the 10th anniversary of the earthquakes is poignant and sobering and I think what we and the others in Christchurch have gone through, has been harrowing to say the least, and the post-traumatic effects of having to deal with Southern Response have added to the trauma of the earthquakes, and to bring it all to conclusion is brilliant from our point of view and tremendous for the other 3000 people."

Karl Dodds said his wife Allison had been traumatised by the whole experience - from being shaken around the top of her work building in the 22 February, 2011 earthquake, watching the CTV building collapse, and then having to deal with Southern Response in the aftermath.

He said decisions were made by the "highest level of the organisation" and renewed his call for an inquiry into Southern Response, by the likes of Dame Silvia Cartwright.

It would need to be similar to the inquiry into EQC, but with one difference.

"EQC made a lot of mistakes, but they were really caught off guard. Nobody expected the magnitude of the disaster. They were understaffed, ill-equipped and perhaps one could say they did their best, but with that said we spent the first two years battling EQC, with letters flying backwards and forwards and getting more and more fiery as we went.

"But with Southern Response they don't have the same excuse. They came into existence after the disaster and therefore were well-equipped to behave professionally and competently and this they failed to do.

"When an independent person digs deep enough they will be able to find all sorts of additional dubious practices of which we are well aware, but we are not going to disclose at this point in time, which will really push the whole case, as to their behaviour, beyond another level."

Karl Dodds said Southern Response had a right to appeal and take the case to the Supreme Court, but he hoped it wouldn't come to that.

Both the minister responsible, Grant Robertson, and Southern Response declined to be interviewed. Neither have ruled out appealing the decision in the Supreme Court

Karl Dodds wished others in a similar position all the very best with their battle against the insurer.

