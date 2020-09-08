Arena's Swim Snorkel Pro II recalled over choking hazard concerns

Arena’s Swim Snorkel II and Swim Snorkel Pro II have been recalled.

A snorkel has been recalled over concerns it could be a choking hazard.

The Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II was pulled from sale after a customer complained a small piece of material came loose inside the snorkel tube.

No-one was injured but Arena found a potential risk with the black mouthpieces, which could see a small piece detach, causing a choking hazard.

Arena apologised to customers and said it would replace the faulty product to ensure customer safety and prevent further risk.

Anyone using an Arena snorkel was also advised to check it before use.

Customers who bought the Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II can register on the company’s website to receive replacement parts.